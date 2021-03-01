Police: Man dies after being struck by vehicle, run over by second in North Philadelphia

Police say a man crossing North 5th Street in North Philadelphia was hit by not one, but two vehicles just before midnight Saturday. Both cars fled the scene, according to police.

Hearts were heavy Monday evening as the community came to grips with a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a friend and neighbor.

"He was a good guy. He always comes around here. He was a fine guy. He's always happy," one resident said.

Neighbors knew him simply as Israel. Police say the 39-year-old victim was standing in the middle of the 4500 block of North 5th Street waiting for traffic to pass so he could cross. That's when police say he struck from behind by an SUV, then hit a second time by another passing car. Police say both cars left the scene with Israel lying in the street.

Investigators are now looking for a newer model, red SUV with damage to the left front mirror and an older model Honda Civic with damage to the left front headlight.

Accident investigators say hit and run accidents have skyrocketed since the pandemic started.

