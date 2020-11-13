Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Frankford

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police say a 44-year-old man was fatally shot behind the wheel of a car Friday morning in Frankford.

FRANKFORD - Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car early Friday morning in Frankford.

Officers made the gruesome discovery near Church Street and Paul Street around 2:30 a.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the 44-year-old victim was in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the back. Police believe he was shot through the window.

Investigators are working to pinpoint where the deadly shooting happened.

No arrests have been reported at this time. A motive for the homicide remains under investigation.

