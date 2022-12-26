Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown

article

Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times on the staircase leading to the second flood, according to investigators.

The victim, who was not named by police, was brought to Temple University Hospital where he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.