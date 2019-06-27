Police: Man gunned down by suspects on bikes in Kensington

article

A man has died after Philadelphia police say two suspects in Kensington shot him Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Shelbourne Street.

Police say a total of 16 shots were fired from two different weapons and the 28-year-old victim was struck in the face, head, chest, and torso.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim unresponsive. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspects rode up to the victim on bikes before opening fire. The suspects were described as young men, possibly in their teens.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured some of the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.