Police: Man had 'no criminal intent' in Princeton suspected child luring incidents

By FOX 29 staff
Updated 3 hours ago
Mercer County
PRINCETON, N.J. - Princeton police say a man sought in connection with two suspected child luring incidents had "no criminal intent."

The incidents occurred on the 300 block of Witherspoon Street on Monday.

The man allegedly approached two teenage sisters on separate occasions and offered a ride in his truck.

Police made their determination after locating the man and vehicle. No criminal charges will be filed.

Still, authorities thanked those who reported the incidents as suspicious.