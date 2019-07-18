Police: Man hospitalized after hit-and-run in Olney, suspect sought

article

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Olney Thursday night that left a man hospitalized with a broken leg.

The 43-year-old victim told police he was walking across North 5th Street on the 5900 block around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck him and sped off.

The victim suffered a broken leg and was tested for head injuries at Einstein Hospital.

Officers on the scene interviewed witnesses and identified the striking vehicle as a white sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.