Police: Man hospitalized after hit-and-run in Olney, suspect sought
OLNEY - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Olney Thursday night that left a man hospitalized with a broken leg.
The 43-year-old victim told police he was walking across North 5th Street on the 5900 block around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck him and sped off.
The victim suffered a broken leg and was tested for head injuries at Einstein Hospital.
Officers on the scene interviewed witnesses and identified the striking vehicle as a white sedan.
This is an ongoing investigation.