Police: Man painted graffiti, smashed windows of Pa. Planned Parenthood

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Wilkes Barre City Police are searching for the man pictured, saying he is wanted in connection with vandalism of a Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Officials say a man broke into a Planned Parenthood office in northeastern Pennsylvania, smashing glass doors and painting graffiti on the walls.

Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window of the Wilkes-Barre office at about 2 a.m. Monday.

She said the same man returned about an hour later with another brick, smashed other windows, climbed through the door and spray-painted graffiti including a biblical verse in red.

Planned Parenthood Keystone said in a statement the act was "aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear."

Reed said the office offers birth control, cancer screenings, general health care, STD testing, pregnancy testing and the morning-after pill but does not do surgical abortions there.

Wilkes Barre City Police shared a photo of a man who they say is person of interest in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.