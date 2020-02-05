Police: Man pulls BB gun in Marple Township road rage incident

Marple Township police say a man has been arrested after pulling a BB gun in a case of road rage in Marple Township.

According to police, the confrontation started at Old Marple Road continued on Sproul Road for another quarter mile and ended up right outside of Cardinal O’Hara High school around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Police were able to get a license number from the car and within three hours, detectives tracked down the driver and found a BB gun.

Police are still searching surveillance video for more evidence and looking for witnesses who may have seen something.

If you witnessed the incident, please contact Detective Nicholas Coffin at 484-427-8174.

