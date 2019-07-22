Police: Man set off explosive inside Chinese restaurant in West Philly

article

Police are investigating after they say a man set off an explosive device at a West Philadelphia restaurant early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. at New Asia Restaurant on the 4500 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant and set off a device believed to be an M-80, injuring a 19-year-old male.

The victim was transported to Penn Prebysterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

Advertisement

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.