Police: Man shoots, kills would-be robber in West Philadelphia

An attempted armed robbery turned deadly in West Philadelphia Sunday night after a man opened fire on his would-be robber.

Officials say a man between 25 and 30 years old attempted to rob another man at gunpoint on 60th Street and Haverford Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. The victim, who is licensed to carry a gun, shot the man attempting to rob him.

According to investigators, the would-be robber fled and collapsed on a nearby porch on the 1200 block of 60th Street. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries

Police say the two scenes are being held and the weapon was recovered.