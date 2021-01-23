Police: Man shot five times in broad daylight in South Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot numerous times in broad daylight in South Philadelphia.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of South 28th Street at 12:55 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old black male with five gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The scene was held but no arrests were made and no weapon has been recovered.

