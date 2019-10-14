Police: Man shot in face, back of head in North Philadelphia double shooting

Philadelphia police say a double shooting Monday morning in North Philadelphia left one man critical and another in stable condition.

According to investigators, gunfire rang out on the 500 block of Somerset Street just after 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the face, back of the head and left leg. He was reportedly taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the second victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the lower back. He is in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Authorities have not made any arrests as they continue to investigate this incident.