Police: Man shot in face in East Germantown

Authorities say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face Sunday night in East Germantown.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Morton Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The victim was found on the scene and rushed to Einstein Medical Center.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not said what sparked the shooting.

