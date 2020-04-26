Police: Man shot in face in East Germantown
EAST GERMANTOWN - Authorities say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face Sunday night in East Germantown.
Police responded to the 5600 block of Morton Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
The victim was found on the scene and rushed to Einstein Medical Center.
No arrests have been reported. Police have not said what sparked the shooting.
