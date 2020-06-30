Police: Man shot in McDonald's parking lot in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA -
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Overbrook
It happened on the 7500 block of City Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the 27-year-old man was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
