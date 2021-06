article

A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at 24th and Norris Streets.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No weapons were found and no arrests havee been made.

