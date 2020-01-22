Police: Man shot while driving on Kelly Drive

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

It happened on the 800 block of Kelly Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 35-year-old man was driving westbound on Kelly Drive when he was shot once in the side. He was able to flag down an ambulance. The man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

If you have any information, please contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093/3094.

