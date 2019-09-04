Police: Man sought after pointing gun at 9-year-old during robbery at North Philly market

article

Police are investigating following an armed robbery of a North Philadelphia market.

The incident occurred at Trebol Market on the 1100 block of Spring Garden Street on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Around 2:30 p.m., the suspect allegedly entered the market and pointed a gun at a witness, a 9-year-old boy. The suspect fled after taking approximately $800 from the cash register.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s who is 5-foot-7. He has a thin build, long brown hair pulled back, mustache and beard, as well as distinctive tattoos on his arm. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with gray shorts and black and white Nike sneakers.

Surveillance footage captures the alleged suspect with distinctive tattoos on his arm.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.