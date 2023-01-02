Police: Man sought for accosting woman, showing her explicit video in Bucks County

article

The Falls Township Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying a man who they say harassed a woman in Bucks County last week.

On Friday, Dec. 30, at around 3 p.m., police say they responded to the 100 block of Trenton Road in Fairless Hills where they say a young woman was repeatedly accosted by a man as he displayed a livestream of pornographic images on his phone.

Police say the suspect is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old with a medium build, bald, clean-shaven, and having a chipped front tooth.

The suspect was last seen driving a bright red Hyundai sedan with Florida registration.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Daniel Matkowski at d.matkowski@fallstwppd.com, 215-328-8519, or anonymously at hiplines@fallstwppd.com.