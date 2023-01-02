Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man sought for accosting woman, showing her explicit video in Bucks County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Falls Township Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for repeatedly accosting a young woman as he displayed a livestream of pornographic images on his phone. 

FAIRLESS HILLS - The Falls Township Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying a man who they say harassed a woman in Bucks County last week.

On Friday, Dec. 30, at around 3 p.m., police say they responded to the 100 block of Trenton Road in Fairless Hills where they say a young woman was repeatedly accosted by a man as he displayed a livestream of pornographic images on his phone. 

Police say the suspect is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old with a medium build, bald, clean-shaven, and having a chipped front tooth. 

The suspect was last seen driving a bright red Hyundai sedan with Florida registration.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Daniel Matkowski at d.matkowski@fallstwppd.com, 215-328-8519, or anonymously at hiplines@fallstwppd.com. 