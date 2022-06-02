Police: Man sought in attempted sexual assault of teen girl in Princeton

article

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a man who allegedly tried to grab a teenage girl's buttocks as she entered her car.

The Princeton Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday morning in the Franklin Avenue Parking Lot.

According to police, the 17-year-old victim was entering her car when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her left leg in an apparent attempt to grab her buttocks.

The suspect, described by police as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic man, fled south through the parking lot towards Princeton Cemetery. Police say the suspect was wearing a white baseball hat, a gray short sleeve shirt and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Princeton Police Department at (609)-921-2100.