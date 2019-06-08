Police: Man stabbed during home invasion, suspects sought

Police say one man was stabbed during a home invasion in Oxford Circle Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a group of 4 or 5 Hispanic men pried open the back door of a residence on the 6700 block of Oakland Street at approximately 4 a.m.

Once inside, the suspects allegedly tied up a 36-year-old man and three women. Police say the suspects took $2,000 and jewelry from the residence, and fled in an unknown direction.

The man was able to free himself and drove to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. Detectives say the man notified police of the incident after he returned home from the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

