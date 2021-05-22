Police: Man stabbed multiple times in Grays Ferry
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in the Grays Ferry section of the city.
The incident happened at approximately 1:54 a.m. at the intersection of 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue.
Police say the 34-year-old Black man was stabbed three times in the head by a known doer. He was taken to hospital by medics where he was listed in stable condition.
A scene has been held and an arrest has been made. All weapons involved in the incident were recovered.
