Police: Man stabbed to death inside Frankford apartment
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after he was stabbed to death inside an apartment in the Frankford section of the city.
The incident happened Saturday night at approximately 11:13 p.m.
When police responded to the apartment, they discovered a 67-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the upper torso.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
