Police: Man stabbed to death inside Frankford apartment

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime scene tape article

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after he was stabbed to death inside an apartment in the Frankford section of the city.

The incident happened Saturday night at approximately 11:13 p.m. 

When police responded to the apartment, they discovered a 67-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the upper torso. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. 

