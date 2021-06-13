Police: Man stabbed to death inside Frankford apartment

article

A man is dead after he was stabbed to death inside an apartment in the Frankford section of the city.

The incident happened Saturday night at approximately 11:13 p.m.

When police responded to the apartment, they discovered a 67-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

