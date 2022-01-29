Police: Man stable after being stabbed in neck in Logan

article

A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed in the Logan section of the city.

The incident happened at 11:40 p.m. Friday on the 4900 block of Old York Road.

Police say the 36-year-old male was stabbed once in the neck and was taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.

