Police: Man stable after shooting in Hunting Park

A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the leg in Hunting Park.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Old York Road and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot once in the left knee. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

