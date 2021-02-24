Police: Bicyclist dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Northeast Philly

article

Police say a bicyclist has died after being struck by a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philly.

It happened on the 9900 block of Frankford Avenue Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

The man who is approximately 40 years old was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

