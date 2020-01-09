Police: Man threatened officers before deadly Frankford standoff

Philadelphia police say a man who threatened officers was killed after an hours-long standoff in Frankford.

Three agents from the Pennsylvania State Parole Board arrived on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street around 1 p.m. Thursday to arrest Claude Fain, who was wanted for a recent parole violation.

When the agents approached Fain, he immediately fled towards a residence and stated, “I’m going to kill all three of you [expletives]!” and ran into his home, police said.

During the standoff, police say Fain discharged his weapon from inside of his towards the state parole agents. In response, two SWAT officers discharged their weapons from inside a tactical vehicle. According to police, one SWAT officer discharged his rifle from inside of a neighboring evacuated residence on Hawthorne Street, which struck Fain. He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.

"SWAT responded to the job, tried to make contact with the male. The male came to the window, began firing upon the SWAT officers. SWAT officers returned fire the male was struck," Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly said.

There were no injuries to officers or civilians.

