Police: Man wanted for setting fire to South Philadelphia restaurant

Philadelphia police say they are searching for an arson suspect who was recorded setting fire to a South Philadelphia restaurant on July 25.

Footage shows the suspect with his face covered by a white T-shirt breaking into a restaurant on the 400 block of South Broad Street around 4 a.m. and piling various items from inside onto the stove until it sparks a small fire.

He is then seen stepping outside, returning with his face uncovered, and carrying a plastic trash can, which he adds to the growing blaze.

After leaving the restaurant, the suspect is seen staying in the area until just before 5 a.m. watching firefighters respond at the scene and then going down to the subway.

Police ask members of the public to contact 911 immediately if they see the suspect and for anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip to the Philadelphia Police Department.