Police: Man wanted for sexual assault of minor in Falls Township

article

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man wanted for the sexual assault of a minor, police announced on Sunday.

According to police, Shane Ferguson is believed to be driving a black Infiniti JX35 with a Pennsylvania license plate number LBB1409.

Police believe Ferguson is driving a black Infiniti JX35 similar to the one pictured above.

Detectives say Ferguson is accused of sexual assault of a minor in the Morrisville section of Falls Township.

Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is asked to contact 215-328-8519 or 911.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter