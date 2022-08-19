Police: Man who crashed car in Oxford Circle pulls dead woman out, tries to remove license plate and flees

Police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead in Oxford Circle early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police found a 34-year-old woman lying on the ground near a Toyota Sion that was flipped on the driver's side.

The woman had severe head trauma and was pronounced dead on scene, Chief Inspector Scott Small says.

According to Small, witnesses told police that the car was moving recklessly and at a high rate of speed when it jumped the center median, hit a light pole and flipped on its side.

Authorities say witnesses also say a man climbed out of the car and then pulled the woman out of the car through the sunroof.

The driver then attempted to remove the license plate from the car, but he was unable to and fled on foot, according to police.

Officials say identification for both the driver and the passenger was found in the car.