Officials: Roosevelt Boulevard anti-speeding pilot program cut traffic deaths in half

City and state officials gathered in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday to tout the success of an anti-speeding pilot program for Roosevelt Boulevard.

PREVIOUS: Speed, red light cameras along Roosevelt Blvd. to begin operating June 1

The Roosevelt Boulevard Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) pilot program, which began in June 2020, is set to expire in 2023 and city leaders are hoping to expand it throughout Philadelphia.

Roosevelt Boulevard was selected due to its high rate of crashes in the city.

Data released by the PennDOT reveals that 55% of crashes on that street were related to speeding or a result of aggressive driving.

RELATED HEADLINES

Since the program launch, Philadelphia Parking Authority data shows traffic deaths were cut in half within the first seven months.

The agency also says speeding violations dropped by 93 percent as of January 2022.

Leaders say the program's effort to reduce traffic crashes and deaths cannot be overstated.

"The success of Automated Speed Enforcement here on Roosevelt Boulevard cannot be overstated. Even as traffic crashes rose in late 2020 in Philadelphia and across the country, the Boulevard saw 200 fewer crashes in the first seven months," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "New legislation, at the state and local level, is needed to keep these cameras operating, bring the success of Automated Speed Enforcement to other corridors throughout our city and saves lives."

The leaders are now calling on state legislators to make the cameras a permanent addition to Philadelphia streets.