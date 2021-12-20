Police: Maryland man killed in crash with cement truck in Delaware

article

Delaware State Police say a 20-year-old Maryland man was killed in a head-on crash with a fully loaded cement truck. Police said the crash happened Friday on Atlanta Road in Bridgeville.

At a slight curve in the road, police said the eastbound Toyota Corolla crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the cement truck. The truck driver was not able to stop in time and the Toyota hit the truck head-on.

A short time after the crash, the car and truck were both engulfed in flames.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him on Saturday as Cameron Gray of Federalsburg, Maryland. The truck driver was not injured.

