Reward being offered for fugitive wanted in assault of off-duty Philadelphia officer

Three arrests have been made for the assault and robbery of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer earlier this month, but law enforcement is asking for the public's help to capture a fourth suspect.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 for the arrest of 38-year-old Arthur Jones, who is wanted for aggravated assault, robbery, and firearm possession.

Cian Dennis, Yusef Coleman, and Khamil Brown have already been arrested and charged for the May 14 incident that began as an officer was driving home.

The officer, identified as 42-year-old Eric Rodriguez, honked his horn after waiting through several red lights on Oxford Street.

Police say that's when Dennis, known as "Duke," punched the officer in the face as he sat in his vehicle.

Rodriguez got out of his vehicle, and identified himself as a police officer while Dennis held a firearm at his side.

A struggle ensued moments before police say Coleman placed the officer in a headlock.

Police say Rodrigues discharged Coleman's weapon during the assault, but didn't hit anyone.

The struggle came to an end when Dennis held the officer at gun point, demanding he release the weapon.

Multiple assailants then beat the officer and stole his personal weapon, according to authorities.

Rodriguez was treated for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury sustained when he was struck by the fleeing vehicle. He will be placed on administrative leave once he recovers from his injuries pending an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia tipline.



