Free tolls at this AC Expressway exit for Memorial Day weekend rush hour

Shore traffic has become an inevitable start to the Memorial Day weekend, but a free toll could help ease some of the pain!

"Philadelphia's favorite Memorial Day Weekend tradition is back!"

Chickie’s & Pete’s will once again pick up the tab for several drivers headed to the shore for the unofficial start of summer.

Any car traveling eastbound on the Atlantic City Expressway will pass for free through the New Jersey Toll Plaza Exit in Egg Harbor from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday.

"Free Toll Friday" applies to vehicles using both cash and EZ Pass.

"It’s a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way. It also signifies the official start to summer!" said Chickie’s & Pete’s Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi.

Prior to the toll pickup, Chickie’s & Pete’s is hosting a countdown celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Farley Plaza with complimentary food and drink, The Funny Farm rescue sanctuary, and dozens of organizations, vendors, artists and exhibitors.