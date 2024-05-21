Philadelphia Renaissance Faire: Everything you need to know

article

Huzzah! If you're looking to step into a world of fantasy this Memorial Day weekend, you don't have to go far!

The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire is taking over the historic Fort Mifflin for three days of family-friendly adventure.

From performance to vendors and gaming, here's everything you need to know for "Philly Faire":

When and where:

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 25-27 at Fort Mifflin at 6400 Hog Island Road near the Philadelphia International Airport.

Parking

No on-site parking, but guests can park at Enterprise Avenue and Executive Avenue for $5 with continuous, free shuttles to and from during the faire.

Adult (Ages 15+): $20

Child (Ages 5-14): $10

Young Child (Ages 0-4): Free

Special Admission (Ages 65 and over, veterans, Peace Corps, or disabled guests): $15

Season Pass: $40

The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire is a rain or shine event. There will be refunded tickets for inclement weather.

Things to do

Want to get involved in some "Fun at the Faire?" You can test your axed throwing and archery skills, take a tour, or get involved in some fantasy games!

Food and drink

Delicious treats, including kettle corn, BBQ, pizza and mead will be available during the faire.

Performances

Juggling, singing, magic, and more will dazzle guests as they perform on four different stages.

Dress code

"Costumes are encouraged, and regular clothes are welcome." The afire also says period weapons are allowed, but firearms are strictly prohibited and period weapons must be peace-tied.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed at the Philadelphia Renaissance Faire, but service dogs are permitted.



