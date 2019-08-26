Police: Metro PCS employee shoots, kills would-be robber in Southwest Philly
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a Metro PCS employee shot and killed a would-be robber inside a store in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened at the Metro PCS located on 70th and Elmwood Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say the robbery suspect was shot multiple times. According to police, the employee has a permit to carry.
No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.