Police: MetroPCS employee shoots, kills would-be robber in Southwest Philly

Police say a MetroPCS employee shot and killed a would-be robber inside a store in Southwest Philadelphia.

Dramatic surveillance video from inside this MetroPCS at 70th and Elmwood shows a man armed with a gun enter the phone store just after 4 p.m.

Police say he was trying to rob the place when the lone employee inside, who has a permit to carry, fired at the would-be robber several times, killing him.

Debra Earle lives nearby and is rattled by what happened at the store.

“Very upsetting, very upsetting. You can’t feel safe walking down the street paying your phone bill right down the street from your home," she said.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.