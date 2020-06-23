Police: Missing woman, 86, may be on her way to Florida to visit relatives

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman from West Philadelphia.

Leatha Shaper, 86, was last seen on Tuesday, June 16 on the 1300 block of North Wanamaker Street.

Police have described her as 5'4", 160 pounds, with a medium build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair.

According to police Shaper may be on her way to St. Lucie, Florida to visit relatives.

Anyone with any information on Leatha’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP