Police: Motorcyclist killed after losing control, striking car on Kelly Drive

A man has died after he lost control of his motorcycle on Kelly Drive.

The incident happened Sunday at approximately 5:31 p.m. at Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue when the crash occurred.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 31-year-old Vasyl Gnpiuk was traveling southbound on Kelly Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle. As a result, he struck a guard rail and then hit a car head on, which was traveling Northbound on Kelly Drive.

Gnpiuk was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:06 p.m. The operator of the vehicle was uninjured.

An investigation remains underway.

