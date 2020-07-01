Police: Motorcyclist sought for intentionally clipping officer on I-76

article

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a motorcyclist who they say intentionally clipped an officer while speeding on I-76 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the officer witnessed a dark-colored motorcycle speeding through a construction zone and dangerously changing lanes.

After the officer exited his cruiser and tried to flag down the bike, police say the suspect accelerate towards the officer and clipped his right arm. The officer was briefly knocked unconscious and the driver continued west on I-76.

Police say the motorcycle, as a newer model with distinct taillights and a single exhaust pipe along the right side, was last seen speeding north on Route 1.

The driver of the bike is described as a Black man wearing a white shirt, black pants, white/black shoes, a black backpack, and a black helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper James Leitch of the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5264.

