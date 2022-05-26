Police: Nine-year-old girl killed in crash that injured mother, sister in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left a nine-year-old dead and a mother and another child injured.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Germantown and Erie Avenues just before 11:30 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers with the 25th District and paramedics responded to the scene and found a 2017 Honda Sedan that crashed into the back of a parked unattended minibus.

The Honda, with three females inside, sustained heavy damage to the front of the vehicle, Small says.

Police are investigating a crash in North Philadelphia at Germantown and Erie Avenues.

Authorities say the driver, a 33-year-old woman, was transported to Temple Hospital with injuries to the face and a possible broken leg.

The driver's two daughters, a seven-year-old and nine-year-old, were also in the car, according to police.

Police say the two girls were transported to Saint Christopher's.

The seven-year-old child is in stable condition with bumps and bruises, but the nine-year-old was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m., Small says.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but believe the Honda was traveling eastbound on the 1300 block of Erie Avenue.

Authorities said accident investigators are processing the scene and parts of the Honda were found 100 feet west that are believed to have ended up there before the car crashed.

Small says there is no evidence the driver was impaired at this time, but they believe the Honda may have been traveling at a high rate of speed.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.