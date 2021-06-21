Police: North Philly double shooting kills 1 man, critically injures a second man

article

A man is dead and a second man is recovering after they were shot in North Philadelphia.

According to officials, police responded to the 1300 block of West Lehigh Avenue, Monday, about 6:45 in the evening, on the report of a shooting.

The officers found a 46-year-old man shot multiple times, when they arrived. That man was rushed by SEPTA police to Temple University Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 44-year-old man, was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken by a private vehicle to Temple, and listed in critical condition.

Authorities say a bullet hit a SEPTA bus with passengers inside, but none of the people on the bus were injured.

Police say they are investigating the shooting, but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

