Police: Officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop in Wissinoming

Police say an officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Wissinoming Tuesday night.

According to police, it was a chase that started about two miles away. Officers pulled over a car on Benner Street that was wanted in a shooting. Investigators say the car took off, dragging an officer, before he was able to jump back in his cruiser and chase the vehicle to Van Kirk where it eventually crashed.

Police say the driver of the car they were chasing was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges. The officer who was hurt taken by ambulance to the hospital to be checked out but were told only suffered minor injuries.

FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney reports at least four cars on the street were damaged.

