Police officer injured in multi-vehicle crash in South Philadelphia

A police officer is hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash near the George Platt Bridge.

Th incident happened at approximately 5:43 a.m. when two police vehicles are responding to a disabled vehicle on the bridge.

According to authorities, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear of the first police vehicle causing it to strike the rear of the second police vehicle.

As a result, the police officer in the second vehicle was injured. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The other officer was not injured. There were no injuries to any civilians.

The operator of the striking vehicle was arrested on the scene.

