Police: Partially naked driver fatally strikes teen, injures man before crashing stolen car in West Philly

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that killed a teenager and injured another person in West Philadelphia.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Officers with the 16th District and fire department paramedics received multiple 911 calls for a report of a car crash on the 800 block of N 44th Street, authorities say.

Small says first responders found a 16-year-old severely injured and a 20-year-old with injuries on the sidewalk.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital, but he did not survive, according to police.

Authorities say the 20-year-old was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition with a possible broken leg.

Investigators say a 27-year-old was driving a Toyota Highlander that crashed into the two pedestrians.

Small says the driver has cuts and bruises and is suspected to be impaired. Authorities plan to have blood drawn to test for alcohol, narcotics or a combination of both.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say the driver was going southbound on N 44th Street and struck pedestrians near 44th and Parrish Streets.

According to authorities, one pedestrian was hit so hard that he was knocked out of his sneakers and dragged about 100 feet.

After striking the young pedestrians, the Toyota continued south on 44th Street where it hit three unattended parked vehicles, Small says.

Accident investigators say they believe speed is a factor in the crash.

Small says what was unusual about the case is that when police took the driver out of the vehicle, he was "completely naked from the waist down."

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the car was stolen out of Cheltenham Township.

The incident remains under investigation.