Police: Philadelphia cop apparently killed wife, self in Juniata Park

Officials are investigating after they say a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed his estranged wife before killing himself in Juniata Park Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Weymouth Street.

Police responded to the home for a welfare check after the officer failed to show up for work.

Police say the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Evelyse Rodriguez and the police officer has been identified as 39-year-old Jose Rodriguez.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.