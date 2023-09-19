Police: Porch-to-porch shooting leaves man critically injured in West Philadelphia

A 41-year-old man was walking into his home when police say a barrage of bullets was suddenly fired from porches across the street.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower body inside a house on the 1200 block of North 55th Street.

He was taken to a local hospital, and placed in critical condition.

Police say the man was on his porch when 12 shots were fired from the porches of two abandoned houses across from the victim's home.

The victim's home was struck five times, with at least three bullets going through the front door. One was found lodged in a living room wall.

Family members were home at the time, but were not injured.

Police believe the victim was target, but no arrests have been made.