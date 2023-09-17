Stolen motorcycle crashes into pole; speeding driver critically injured: Philadelphia police

Police say a motorcyclist was riding a stolen bike when he critically crashed in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section late Saturday night.

The crashed happened on the 5800 block of Frankford Avenue around 11 p.m.

The motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole, according to police.

He was airlifted to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. His age is not known at this time.

Police say the motorcycle was stolen from the 1100 block of Livezey Lane on July 29.

Both the crash, and stolen motorcycle are currently being investigated.