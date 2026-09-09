Mystery naked e-bike rider spotted again after years on NJ trails

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The Brief An unidentified man has been sporadically spotted over the past several years riding an electric bicycle completely naked on Readington Township trails. During his most recent appearance, police finally managed to snap a photograph of the elusive cyclist. The department is asking the community for assistance in identifying the rider.



For several years, a local mystery has been pedaling through New Jersey trails, baring it all on an electric bicycle. Now, police are finally hoping to crack the case.

What we know:

The Readington Township Police Department said they have received sporadic reports over the last few years of a man cruising the local trails on an electric bicycle. His defining feature? He rides wearing "considerably less safety equipment than we would recommend."

The elusive cyclist made another appearance this month, but this time, authorities managed to capture him on camera.

In a lighthearted public appeal, the police department released the photograph, assuring residents that "for everyone’s sake, certain portions of the image have been appropriately 'secured.'"

What you can do:

With photographic evidence now in hand, authorities are turning to the community for help identifying the "free-spirited cyclist."

Anyone who recognizes the man, or who has information that could assist the department in tracking him down, is urged to contact the Readington Township Police Department.

In the meantime, the department left local trail-goers with a final piece of practical advice: "Helmets are strongly encouraged. Pants are even more strongly encouraged."