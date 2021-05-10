Police release new photos of teen suspect in West Philadelphia home invasion, sexual assault

Philadelphia police want to talk to the person in new photos released in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 400 block of South 45th Street on April 21 around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a woman woke up to a stranger inside her apartment.

Investigators say the suspect produced a knife and proceeded to sexually assault the victim multiple times over a 3-hour period. The suspect believed to be 16 years old then left through a basement window and fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, please contact Central Detective Division at 215-685-3264/3266.

