Police release new photos of teen suspect in West Philadelphia home invasion, sexual assault
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police want to talk to the person in new photos released in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 400 block of South 45th Street on April 21 around 2:30 a.m.
According to police, a woman woke up to a stranger inside her apartment.
Investigators say the suspect produced a knife and proceeded to sexually assault the victim multiple times over a 3-hour period. The suspect believed to be 16 years old then left through a basement window and fled in an unknown direction.
If you have any information, please contact Central Detective Division at 215-685-3264/3266.
