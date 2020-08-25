Police release photos of suspects sought in double shooting that killed 40-year-old woman

article

Philadelphia police have released photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a woman.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 near the 1400 block of North Etting Street.

Officers responded to the scene for a report of a person with a gun and arrived to find two shooting victims.

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with the deadly shooting in North Philadelphia.

One of the victims, 40-year-old Melanie Raye had been shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The second victim, a 35-year-old man, was hospitalized and listed in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

A second suspect is also sought in the deadly shooting.

Police have described the first suspect as a Black male with a thin build and bushy haircut. At the time of the incident, he was observed wearing a white t-shirt and light blue pants. The second suspect was described as a Black male with a medium build, wearing a black Chicago White Sox hat, black t-shirt, and black shorts over black compression pants.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

